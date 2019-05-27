Morganza Spillway will open, barge will be sunk in Bayou Chene

Without a barge or a floodgate in place, Assumption, St. Mary, lower St. Martin, Iberville, and Terrebone Parishes would likely flood. Sinking the barge days before the spillway will help water levels go down in the Morgan City and backwater-flooded areas. The gradual opening of the gates will allow water in the Atchafalaya Basin rise slow enough to nudge wildlife to higher ground without a sudden inundation, officials say.