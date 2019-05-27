LIST: Memorial Day events in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we remember the lives of those who died protecting our country, there are a few events taking place in the Midlands to commemorate Memorial Day.
Here’s a look at a few of the events below:
Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by the Sumter County Veterans Association
11 a.m.
American Legion Post 15
Artillery Drive (Sumter, SC)
Memorial Day Ceremony
11 a.m.
Pink Dogwood Garden Club Park (Summerton, SC)
Wreath Laying Ceremony hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 303
1 p.m.
Memorial Park (Columbia, SC)
