LIST: Memorial Day events in the Midlands
By WIS News 10 Staff | May 27, 2019 at 10:49 AM EDT - Updated May 27 at 10:50 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - As we remember the lives of those who died protecting our country, there are a few events taking place in the Midlands to commemorate Memorial Day.

Here’s a look at a few of the events below:

Memorial Day Ceremony hosted by the Sumter County Veterans Association

11 a.m.

American Legion Post 15

Artillery Drive (Sumter, SC)

Memorial Day Ceremony

11 a.m.

Pink Dogwood Garden Club Park (Summerton, SC)

Wreath Laying Ceremony hosted by the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 303

1 p.m.

Memorial Park (Columbia, SC)

