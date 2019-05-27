Lexington Police Department searching for suspect in domestic violence and burglary incident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington Police Department is actively searching for a suspect in connection to a domestic violence and burglary incident that occurred May 26.
Jamal Davis, 30, used force to break into his estranged wife’s apartment by kicking in her door and punched her in the face, according to officials. Davis then took her phone from her hands to prevent her from calling the police. The victim fled from the apartment to seek help but Davis followed her and continued punching her in the face and head.
Davis left the scene in a dark green sedan and the victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.
The Lexington Police Department has arrest warrants for Jamal Davis for the charges of 2nd Degree Domestic Violence and 1st Degree Burglary. Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Jamal Davis is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 803-358-1557.
Those with information can also contact Midlands Crimestoppers in the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.