Lexington County deputies catch thieves attempting to steal golf cart

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Three men have been arrested and are facing multiple charges in connection with the attempted theft of a golf cart.
According to the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to an Augusta Road golf cart dealership and found Rodney Valentine Bush, Terry Lee Hasker, and Robert Lebron Switzer near a truck, a trailer and a golf cart inside a fenced area.
“Dispatchers had told deputies it was a larceny in progress after a 911 caller reported the suspects were trying to drive away in a truck with a golf cart on a trailer,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said.
According to Koon, Bush, Hasker, and Switzer have been charged with burglary, grand larceny, criminal conspiracy and possession of burglary tools.
Hasker and Switzer are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.
Bush has been released after posting bail.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.