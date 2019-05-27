First Alert Forecast: 100+ Degree Heat Continues! Breaking More Records

Daytime Highs through Wednesday will be at or just above 100 degrees. All models point to High pressure starting to break down by Thursday. This would allow less subsidence (sinking air that gives us clear /dry conditions) and lead to more moisture (finally) and at least a chance of daily late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. However, this is a song we’ve heard before, let’s see how the models flesh out over the next 24-36 hours. This High pressure over us may be more stubborn than we think, therefore continuing our heat into the weekend. More to come on this of course.