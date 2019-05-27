FIRST ALERT DAYS TUESDAY – THURSDAY  FOR EXTREME TEMPERATURES

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The early season heat wave continues. A New record daytime high temperature was set in Columbia today.
The previous record of 99° was set back in 1916. Today we tied that record.
We will continue to see unseasonably hot temperatures and dry weather across the midlands for the next several days. We have extended triple digit temperatures into Thursday, along with the alert days.
Friday, we are expecting some additional cloud cover as a frontal boundary tries to push in from the west.
It is not expected to bring any significant rainfall (20%) but the wind shift may help to move temperatures downward a little to the upper 90s. In addition to the hot weather, we are also seeing very dry conditions.
The relative humidity, or the amount of moisture in the air, is between 15 and 25%.
That is extremely dry for our area. In addition to that, wind may gust between 15 and 20 mph.
That means burning outdoors should be limited and done with extreme caution.
Headlines
-The triple digit heat continues.
-Dry weather and windy conditions are expected, outdoor burning is not advised.
-Temperatures are expected to fall to the upper 90s by the end of the week.
