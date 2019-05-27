Clemson earns 11th straight NCAA Baseball Tournament bid

CLEMSON, S.C. (WIS) - For the 11th consecutive time since 2009, the Clemson Tigers have earned a spot in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.
Monte Lee’s squad will be the No.3 seed in the Oxford Regional, which begins play on Friday. The Tigers join Illinois, Jacksonville State, and host Ole Miss in hopes of moving up to next week’s Super Regional. The Rebels are listed as the No. 12 overall seed in the tournament.
Clemson enters the tournament with a 34-24 overall record while finishing with a 15-15 conference record.
The Tigers will look to make the most of their 32nd NCAA appearance in the last 33 years when they open tournament play against Illinois. With 44 overall appearances, Clemson now ranks fifth in all-time appearances in baseball tournament history.
The Oxford Regional is paired with the Fayetteville Regional, where No. 5 seed Arkansas is hosting Cal, TCU, and Central Connecticut State.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.