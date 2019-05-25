Officials: Visitor dies after suffering apparent shark bite off Maui

MAUI, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 65-year-old California man has died after suffering an apparent shark bite while swimming off Maui, officials said Saturday.
According to information from the Maui Fire Department along with the DLNR, the visitor was swimming about 60 yards from shore near the Kaanapali Shores resort.
After the encounter with the shark, MFD said the man was brought to shore and CPR was conducted.
“They pulled the man up. He looked unconscious when they transferred him to the other gurney. And we could see that they were trying to do CPR on him," said witness Allison Keller.
But they could not revive him. Witnesses said it was a traumatic situation.
“As we got closer, I saw some blood on his stomach and then I got looking a little bit more and his wrist, it looked like the skin on his wrist was just torn off," described Keller. "And then I got looking closer and his entire left leg from his knee down was just missing. There was no blood or anything.”
Keller says the victim was vacationing on Maui with his wife.
His name has not been released.
The DLNR has put up shark warning signs in the area, which is standard protocol. The signs will remain in place until noon Sunday.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.