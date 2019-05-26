Midlands real estate firm finishes flipped home with public’s input for charity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A project nearly a year in the making has come to an end.
The Shandon community will see a new, renovated home in the neighborhood - and it was completed with the community's help.
The project, Flip & Give, is a two-fold, charitable home renovation project developed by The Moore Company real estate firm. Consumers helped design a “house flip” through online voting.
The company transformed a 1920s Shandon bungalow on Duncan Street into an updated modern cottage.
Graeme Moore, the owner of The Moore Company, bought the house and briefly used it as a rental. Later, he decided his company would renovate the home through public input.
“It’s the best house on the block,” Moore said. “The community made all the choices in terms of the big design decisions of the house. We think they did a fantastic job and seeing it all come together has been pretty special."
Throughout the renovations, there were ten public votes that decided on features like the floor plan to the final touches.
The votes also included a master bathroom floor plan, roof color, and shingle type, cabinet choices, tile selections, granite, island color, front door style and color, plumbing fixtures, lighting selections, and hardwood stain.
“It was almost like building a new house,” Moore said. “Watching this from start to finish has been pretty incredible. The amount of work that went into this house, to make it what it is today, I think it’s pretty mind-blowing.”
Moore says the most rewarding part is yet to come.
The home has been sold, and 100 percent of net proceeds will be donated to five local charities also selected by the community. There will be a ‘sneak preview’ of the finished house on May 30. This will be the first time the general public gets a look inside to see the design choices in place.
The final donation amount will be revealed on Tuesday, June 4 at 10:30 a.m. and The Moore Company will announce the selected charities. The charity with the most votes will receive the most money, but all charities selected will receive donations.
The charities include the Therapy Place, Achieve Columbia, Midlands Fatherhood Coalition, Camp Cole, the Women's Shelter.
