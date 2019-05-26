1 killed in ATV accident in Kershaw Co., coroner’s office says

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead following an ATV accident on Saturday, the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office says.
According to Coroner David West, Kershaw County 911 received a call at 8:54 p.m. on Saturday after an ATV flipped over on top of someone in the roadway.
When EMS and fire crews arrived to the scene, they found Stephen Campbell, 21, of the Westville area, dead at the scene.
Campbell was headed down Chipola Road toward Kelly Road, a dirt road, the coroner’s office said.
“It looks like he went off the right side of the road and went up a dirt bank causing the ATV to flip a number of times,” West said in a news release on Sunday.
West also mentioned that Campbell was a volunteer fire fighter in the county.
“And what was so sad about this one, was Stephen was one of them [first responders] - he was a volunteer fire fighter for Kershaw County Fire service," West said.
