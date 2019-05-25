Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign to make donation for Denmark toxic water crisis

DENMARK, S.C. (WIS) - Following Sen. Bernie Sanders’ last visit to Bamburg County where he meet with Denmark citizens impacted by the ongoing water crisis, his South Carolina campaign director will join with Denmark residents and community leaders at the Rally for Safe Clean Water on May 25.
Bernie 2020 South Carolina State Director Kwadjo Campell will be at the rally from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. delivering 500 cases of bottled water donated by Sen. Bernie Sanders and his campaign to help ease the burden of families in Denmark facing the constant threat of toxic water.
“This is America in 2019,” Sen. Sanders said last week, after visiting with Denmark residents Paula Brown and Eugene Smith and seeing how the ongoing crisis is impacting families firsthand. “You would think the water coming out of your faucet would not be toxic.”
Sen. Sanders highlighted the federal government’s failures to make clean water a national priority saying, “If you think this is just a South Carolina problem, you’re dead wrong. It’s an American problem.”
Sen. Sanders’ call for immediate action to resolve the crisis was to ensure that all Americans had safe, clean drinking water no matter where they lived.
“Some folks believe that it’s enough to commit to a series of reforms including creating the Paula Brown Water Project to end the Denmark water crisis once and for all,” SC Communications Director Michael Wukela said. “But Senator Sanders isn’t like most politicians. He met with these families, looked them in the eye and saw that they can’t wait another year and a half for relief. They need help now and that’s why he personally donated 500 cases of bottled water to help ease their burden. That’s the kind of leader he is.”
The Rally for Safe Clean Water will be held at 199 Coker Avenue, Denmark, S.C. from 7p.m.-9p.m. It is free and open to the public. To register for the rally or for more information contact Denmark Citizens for Safe Water at (843)-480-2914 or via email at denmarkcfsw@gmail.com.
