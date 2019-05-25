Sen. Bernie Sanders’ campaign to make donation for Denmark toxic water crisis

“Some folks believe that it’s enough to commit to a series of reforms including creating the Paula Brown Water Project to end the Denmark water crisis once and for all,” SC Communications Director Michael Wukela said. “But Senator Sanders isn’t like most politicians. He met with these families, looked them in the eye and saw that they can’t wait another year and a half for relief. They need help now and that’s why he personally donated 500 cases of bottled water to help ease their burden. That’s the kind of leader he is.”