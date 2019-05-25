Residents worry about visitors trashing Lake Wateree recreation areas over long weekend

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - It’s set to be a beautiful Memorial Day weekend in the Midlands, but some are worried that beauty may not carry over to our places of recreation.
With huge crowds heading to the waterways this weekend, residents in the three counties that touch Lake Wateree – Fairfield, Kershaw, and Lancaster – worry guests of the lake won’t pick up after themselves.
South Carolina is beautiful, but only if we keep it that way. Tim Higgins enjoys fishing near Lake Wateree, but he’s fed up with the amount of trash he finds on or near the water’s edge.
“It’s absolutely disgusting. It’s horrible,” Higgins said. “We were always taught. You don’t litter. If somebody else drops it, you make them pick it up or you pick it up yourself.”
Beer cans, water bottles, bags, and more are already scattered on the ground near Lake Wateree. Higgins is worried that this weekend, things are just going to get worse.
“The more people we have visit the state, and the more people we have taking advantage of the resources, it’s great,” Higgins said. “But you bring the trash in, take the trash out.”
A mantra that seems simple enough to follow, but for some, it’s clearly not sinking in. Trash receptacles are not hard to find near public access points to waterways or at parks.
Anti-litter group Palmetto Pride advises taking your own trash bag or two if you’re planning a day outside, and can’t make it to the receptacles that are already in place. If you’re on a boat, they suggest making sure that bag is held down and won’t blow away in the wind.
Lake lovers like Higgins are just asking you to think twice before you toss your trash.
“Have a great time! Have a wonderful time,” Higgins said. “But bring trash in, take trash out. There’s no reason not to.”
Palmetto Pride also said make sure all of your trash is going into the bag or trash can and not falling into water or on the ground.
Littering is a crime in South Carolina and if you’re caught doing it, you could face a fine or even jail time.
