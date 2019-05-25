‘Remember why we’re there’: Chapin HS marching band to march in National Memorial Day parade Monday

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - The Pride of the Midlands packed their bags and hit the roads to D.C early Friday morning.
The Chapin High School Marching Band is the only marching band from South Carolina set to march in the National Memorial Day parade Monday.
“This is something completely different because we’re not competing against other bands and it’s more of just an exhibition of what we can do and what we do to support our country," Chapin High School band president Courtney Tharp said.
It will be their second time marching in the parade in the past 9 years.
“This parade is an opportunity to go pay tribute to those who have fallen and to honor their lives and their service to our country but it’s also an opportunity for us to go and see all the great memorials that Washington DC has, and for us to showcase our band in a much bigger setting than what we’re used to," Chapin High School Director of Bands Kevin D. Hebert said.
The band had to submit an audition tape and was selected as the only band in S.C to march in the parade.
“We’re not one of the bigger bands in South Carolina, but we are one of the better ones,” Hebert said. “Seeing them shine in front of all of those people that’s one of my favorite parts is letting them be featured and letting everybody have the opportunity to see all the hard work that they’ve put in.”
“Getting to march in something that’s bigger than our labor day parade every year, especially for something as big as memorial day in Washington D.C it’s a really big honor,” trumpet player Georgia Brownfield said. “People that have never heard you play before, it’s people from an entirely different state, so it’s like they haven’t heard Chapin band they’ve only heard maybe their local high schools marching band so it’s new for them and new for us which is the most exciting part.”
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.