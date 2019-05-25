Orangeburg Co. deputies seek vehicle seen near home hit by bullets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking to gather more information about a vehicle that was seen near the scene of a shooting.
Investigators said they received a call about a shooting on King’s Road on May 19. According to the resident, she thought someone was knocking on her door at 4 a.m. only to realize bullets were hitting her house.
Officials later found where the bullets damaged the home and at least 13 shell casings of 40 caliber in a road nearby.
The home had five residents including two children inside at the time of the shooting, according to deputies. No one was injured.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
