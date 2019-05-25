My Take Guest Editorial: What Memorial Day really means

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Hi - normally you’d see another tall, handsome fellow delivering the weekly editorial on WIS. I’m Major Ben Schulze, taking the place of my father, Lyle.
I’m currently serving on active duty as an Assistant Professor of Chemistry at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado while my younger brother, SSgt Patrick Schulze, is serving at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.
The holiday weekend is here, and as such, I’d like to take a few moments to acknowledge all those who served before me.
Those who made the ultimate sacrifice so that you and I can enjoy the freedom we have. It’s something that can easily be taken for granted or forgotten altogether, but shouldn’t. That’s why we celebrate Memorial Day.
Yes, time at the beach, cookouts in the backyard, and trips to the movies are all part of the holiday. But even more important, are the memorial observances, parades, and the stories of previous generations who served their country.
So, as you enjoy the long weekend, listen to a story, hug a fallen one's family member, or even just give them a smile and nod, but take time to make things even more special by honoring those who made our freedom possible.
Thanks for watching, and on behalf of WIS-TV, my father, and my brother, we’d like to wish you all a reflective and safe Memorial Day.
