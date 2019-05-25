Midlands nonprofit hosts annual BBQ for the Brave

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - In honor of our nation’s veterans - a local non-profit held the 2nd annual Barbecue for the Brave in Lexington.
Givation and Sharkey’s Cuts for kids held the Memorial Day Barbecue to benefit veterans and active military personnel. For $10 a plate - guests could enjoy pulled pork, beans, and slaw - or purchase a party platter of food for $60.
“The proceeds are going to two different organizations," Givation CEO Karolynn Cionek said. "First of all, it’s going to Central Midlands Transitional Retreat for the homeless veterans, because no veteran should ever be homeless. Also, the Fisher House, they’re building a facility over by the VA hospital to house family and veterans while they’re having services at the VA hospital.”
If you couldn’t make it to the barbecue, you can still donate online by clicking here.
