Man’s body found in wooded area of Aiken Co., coroner’s office says

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An investigation is underway after the discovery of a man's body in a wooded area of Aiken County late Friday.
Both the Aiken County Coroner's office and the Aiken County Sheriff's Office are investigating the discovery of the body found in the woods off of Daisy Street in Batesburg around 9:30 p.m. on May 24.
The man has not been identified at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning in Newberry.
The coroner’s office says this is a suspicious death and an active investigation and additional information will be released after a positive ID is made and next of kin is notified.
The State Law Enforcement Division is also helping the sheriff’s office in this investigation.
Check back for more updates.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.