Jubb wins first men’s tennis championship for Gamecocks

ORLANDO, Fla. (WIS) - Paul Jubb etched his name into the history books on Saturday.
The South Carolina junior became the first player in program history to win a national title in men’s tennis after defeating Mississippi State’s Nuno Borges, the top player in the nation, 6-3, 7-6 (2) in Orlando, Florida.
"Unbelievable," Jubb said after the match. "I had to overcome so much mental toughness after losing to him twice this season. Overcoming that fear and regaining believe that I could win was so big for me today, and I did it."
The Hull, England, native only dropped one set on his way to capture the national title.
In the first set, both players would battle to a 3-3 stalemate before Jubb gained control winning the next three games to capture the first set.
However, capturing the second set wouldn’t be as easy for the No. 4 seed Jubb. Borges and Jubb would ultimately battle to a 6-6 tie. In the end, Jubb would outlast Borges in the tiebreaker 7-2 to secure the win.
