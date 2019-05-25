Jubb wins first men’s tennis championship for Gamecocks

South Carolina junior Paul Jubb reacts after capturing the national championship in men's singles in Orlando on Saturday, May 25, 2019.
By Emery Glover | May 25, 2019 at 7:55 PM EDT - Updated May 25 at 7:55 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (WIS) - Paul Jubb etched his name into the history books on Saturday.

The South Carolina junior became the first player in program history to win a national title in men’s tennis after defeating Mississippi State’s Nuno Borges, the top player in the nation, 6-3, 7-6 (2) in Orlando, Florida.

"Unbelievable," Jubb said after the match. "I had to overcome so much mental toughness after losing to him twice this season. Overcoming that fear and regaining believe that I could win was so big for me today, and I did it."

The Hull, England, native only dropped one set on his way to capture the national title.

In the first set, both players would battle to a 3-3 stalemate before Jubb gained control winning the next three games to capture the first set.

However, capturing the second set wouldn’t be as easy for the No. 4 seed Jubb. Borges and Jubb would ultimately battle to a 6-6 tie. In the end, Jubb would outlast Borges in the tiebreaker 7-2 to secure the win.

