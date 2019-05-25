Columbia church hits milestone of helping those with mobility challenges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Columbia installed their 100th ramp at a home near their church this weekend.
They worked on the home of Judith Hoy, who looked on as workers put the materials together on Saturday.
The majority of those are not able to make the wheelchair ramps on their own due to financial difficulty or do not qualify for Medicaid. Volunteers have been able to help those facing challenges of mobility.
The group partners with Thrivent Financial help with the financing. The ministry has been operational since 2008.
Mike Weaver leads the program and says helping people like her means everything.
“We’re 11 years into it, it’s kind of a milestone for us and we’re just excited it was time to let more of the Columbia community know about us,” Weaver said. “I enjoy doing it. I enjoy doing things for people. It’s just my way of doing something. It’s something I can do. One of these days, I’m going to need it.”
Weaver says they have a least a couple more ramp builds this summer.
