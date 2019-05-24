TAKE A LOOK: Black bear spotting in the Midlands

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A bear was spotted in the Midlands on Wednesday.
Newberry County authorities say someone saw the blackbear on SC Hwy 121 near US 76. A second spotting was on Shortcut Road near SC Hwy 34.
The bear was not being aggressive but wandering. Officials say black bears are generally omnivores and eat a variety of plants and fruits.
They will forage for food in garbage. Investigators remind you, if you see a bear, do not approach it and do not feed it.
“Being too close may promote aggressive behavior from the bear such as running toward you, making loud noises, or swatting the ground,” the sheriff’s office said in their post. “The bear is demanding more space. Don’t run, but slowly back away, watching the bear. Increase the distance between you and the bear. The bear will probably do the same.”
