SC native 1 of 34 making history in West Point’s class of 2019

SC native 1 of 34 making history in Military Academy at West Point’s class of 2019
By Tanita Gaither | May 24, 2019 at 7:21 AM EDT - Updated May 24 at 7:52 AM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The graduating class of 2019 at the United States Military Academy at West Point is set to make history – and a South Carolina native is going to be part of that.

A post on the academy’s Facebook page on Monday showcases graduating Cadet Gabrielle Young, a native of Hopkins, SC. After graduating on Saturday, Young will be headed to the MUSC in the fall through the Army Health Professions Scholarship Program.

“"The Army was in my periphery growing up and in high school I developed an appreciation for public service. I believe in American ideals and I agree with what President Kennedy said: 'Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.' So, when the opportunity to apply to West Point arose, I took it because I wanted to serve my country in the Army and go to the place that would best prepare me to do that,” she said on the post. “I encourage the Class of 2023 to take each day one day at a time while they’re here and invest in your relationships with your classmates. The numbers you chase (GPA, class rank, etc.) won’t matter when you need someone to call on and you will be surrounded by amazing people, so take some time to get to know them because everyone has something to teach you."

Cadet Gabrielle Young, USMA Class of 2019, and native of Hopkins, South Carolina will be heading to The Medical...

Posted by West Point - The U.S. Military Academy on Monday, May 20, 2019

This year’s graduating class at West Point includes 34 black female cadets, the most in school history. The school says this is the most diverse class in their history in terms of gender and ethnicity.

[ MORE: West Point to graduate record number of black female cadets ]

They have more than 200 women graduating this year, the largest ever in their history.

"I feel like in some ways that I do have to prove myself a little bit more, prove that I belong here. And even a classmate told me, I think our freshman year, that I only got in because I was a black female," said Young, one of the few in her class chosen for medical school. (Cadet Hallie H. Pound/U.S. Army via AP)
"I feel like in some ways that I do have to prove myself a little bit more, prove that I belong here. And even a classmate told me, I think our freshman year, that I only got in because I was a black female," said Young, one of the few in her class chosen for medical school. (Cadet Hallie H. Pound/U.S. Army via AP)

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.