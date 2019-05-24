Richland Co. deputies launch investigation after man suffers gunshot wound

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that happened on May 23.
Officials said deputies were contacted by the Columbia Police Department after responding to a local hospital regarding a man who was shot in the upper body.
CPD officers told deputies the victim was brought to the hospital by a friend from Caroline Drive. The friend told deputies that the man came to their house with a gunshot wound but did not say where the shooting happened.
Officials have not released a description of the suspect, but the investigation is ongoing.
