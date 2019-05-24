RECIPE: Fried apple hand-pies perfect for summer

RECIPE: Fried apple hand-pies perfect for summer
By Sam Bleiweis and Madeline Cuddihy | May 24, 2019 at 3:06 PM EDT - Updated May 24 at 5:50 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s nothing more American than apple pie - and what’s better than a FRIED hand pie?

84 year-old Janette Vaughn from Prosperity, SC shared with us her homemade recipe for this perfect summer treat.

Fried Apple Hand-Pies

Ingredients:

Canned biscuits

Dried apples

Applesauce

Cinnamon

Oil

Directions:

Roll out biscuits until they are flat

Take apples and cook them down in a pan with cinnamon and applesauce until thoroughly combined

Take approx. 1tbsp of apple mixture and place in the middle of rolled biscuit

Fold over and pinch edges with a dab of water to seal in mixture

Drizzle oil in a hot skillet and fry both sides of dough until crisp on outside

Enjoy!

Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.