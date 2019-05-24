RECIPE: Fried apple hand-pies perfect for summer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There’s nothing more American than apple pie - and what’s better than a FRIED hand pie?
84 year-old Janette Vaughn from Prosperity, SC shared with us her homemade recipe for this perfect summer treat.
Fried Apple Hand-Pies
Ingredients:
Canned biscuits
Dried apples
Applesauce
Cinnamon
Oil
Directions:
Roll out biscuits until they are flat
Take apples and cook them down in a pan with cinnamon and applesauce until thoroughly combined
Take approx. 1tbsp of apple mixture and place in the middle of rolled biscuit
Fold over and pinch edges with a dab of water to seal in mixture
Drizzle oil in a hot skillet and fry both sides of dough until crisp on outside
Enjoy!
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.