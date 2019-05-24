Orangeburg County investigators arrest attempted murder suspect

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man is facing charges after allegedly shooting more than a dozen times at another man last month.
“Fortunately, he’s either he’s a bad shot or the victim is extremely lucky,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, “but it’s probably both.”
Guyron Garner, 22, is been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Garner was taken into custody on Wednesday after being located by Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators.
On April 25th, investigators were informed of an incident where a man got into an argument with Garner about an undisclosed incident that occurred previously.
According to the incident report, the man said Garner later broke into a relative’s home in order to find the man to continue the argument.
When Garner left, the man returned to his home noticed and Garner standing in the street with a gun.
Officials believe Garner fired at least a dozen times. 12 shell casings were located by investigators in front of the man’s home. The man said he wasn’t struck and fired a single round into the air from his own handgun to encourage Garner to leave.
Garner's bond was denied during a hearing on Thursday.
Two outstanding 2018 bench warrants for forgery and domestic violence in unrelated cases were also served on him.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.