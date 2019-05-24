Orangeburg County investigators arrest attempted murder suspect

By Jazmine Greene | May 23, 2019 at 9:40 PM EDT - Updated May 23 at 11:16 PM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An Orangeburg County man is facing charges after allegedly shooting more than a dozen times at another man last month.

“Fortunately, he’s either he’s a bad shot or the victim is extremely lucky,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said, “but it’s probably both.”

Guyron Garner, 22, is been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Guyron Garner (Source: OCSO)
Garner was taken into custody on Wednesday after being located by Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators.

On April 25th, investigators were informed of an incident where a man got into an argument with Garner about an undisclosed incident that occurred previously.

According to the incident report, the man said Garner later broke into a relative’s home in order to find the man to continue the argument.

When Garner left, the man returned to his home noticed and Garner standing in the street with a gun.

Officials believe Garner fired at least a dozen times. 12 shell casings were located by investigators in front of the man’s home. The man said he wasn’t struck and fired a single round into the air from his own handgun to encourage Garner to leave.

Garner's bond was denied during a hearing on Thursday.

Two outstanding 2018 bench warrants for forgery and domestic violence in unrelated cases were also served on him.

