The numbers are in: SCDC sweep of Broad River Correctional finds less contraband than in years past

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - This week, WIS brought you an exclusive look at a contraband raid inside Broad River Correctional Institution.
On Friday, the South Carolina Department of Corrections said the raid was a success.
More than 100 SCDC officers spent four days searching each cell, common area, and shower of that facility.Officers found contraband cell phones, drugs and weapons hidden in walls, bunks, clothing, and snack chip bags.
In total, officers found 36 cell phones. That’s down considerably from 189, just three years ago.
They found 197 grams of marijuana, down from 528 grams three years ago.
Officers also found 107 shanks and homemade weapons, down slightly from 110 in 2016.
SCDC officials point to new measures the agency has taken to cut down on contraband cells phones for the drop, including higher netting, body scanners, and drone detection technology.
"This shows us that some of our efforts to stop contraband from coming into the institutions are working," SCDC Director Bryan Stirling said. "We hope this sweep makes Broad River safer for everyone."
The agency also said it will carry out similar surprise raids at other institutions in the future.
