Lexington Police Department searching for suspect in armed robbery

Shemar Payne, 18, showed a handgun and gave a note demanding a list of prescription medications be given to him, according to witness. Payne also also stole several of the store employees’ cell phones before leaving the scene of the incident in a white KIA Optima that was driven by an unknown person. The incident occurred at the CVS Pharmacy at 5608 Sunset Blvd at 2:56 a.m.