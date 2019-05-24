Lexington Police Department searching for suspect in armed robbery

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is actively searching for a suspect identified in an armed robbery at a CVS that occured May 2.
Shemar Payne, 18, showed a handgun and gave a note demanding a list of prescription medications be given to him, according to witness. Payne also also stole several of the store employees’ cell phones before leaving the scene of the incident in a white KIA Optima that was driven by an unknown person. The incident occurred at the CVS Pharmacy at 5608 Sunset Blvd at 2:56 a.m.
Officers found the victims’ mobile phones had been discarded nearby the scene and the white KIA Optima was found a short time later in in the City of Columbia. The vehicle had been stolen prior to being used in this incident. The Lexington Police Department has outstanding warrants for Payne with charges that include Armed Robbery and Kidnapping.
Payne is considered to be armed and dangerous and Lexington Police Department asks that anyone with information on Payne or his accomplice contact Midlands Crimestoppers in the following ways:
PHONE TIP — Call the toll free number at 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
WEB TIP — Go to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click “Submit a Tip”.
MOBILE TIP — Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.