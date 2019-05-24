Lexington man sentenced to 30 years for shooting, killing son

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) -A Lexington man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting and killing son his son.
Heirberone Heava Foster, 58, was convicted of murder by a Lexington County jury late Thursday evening. Foster was also found guilty of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
On May 10, 2016, Will Foster, 24, was shot and killed in his front yard following a verbal altercation with Foster over a barbeque grill.
During the trial, multiple witnesses testified that after the verbal altercation was over, Foster went inside the residence for several minutes.
He then returned outside carrying a pump-action shotgun. He approached his son, aimed the shotgun, and shot him in the chest.
Will was pronounced dead at the scene.
Foster attempted to flee the scene but was quickly apprehend by Lexington County deputies.
Senior Assistant Solicitor Patterson commented that “this was a senseless killing that has torn a family apart.”
Foster has prior convictions for criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, aggravated assault and battery, assault of a high and aggravated nature, disorderly conduct, and multiple other convictions.
Foster will be transported to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.
