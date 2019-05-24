Lexington County deputies arrest man and woman on drug charges

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies arrested a man and woman on drug charges after a routine patrol at a Midlands motel.
John Johnston Jr. faces multiple drug charges after heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and meth were found in his car, according to officials. He is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Debra Gilman is charged with possession of less than 1 gram of meth, according to warrants.
“Deputies made contact with these individuals at the Knights Inn on Bush River Road Wednesday afternoon,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “As they talked, Gilman admitted to deputies she was wanted on an active bench warrant out of Calhoun County.”
Koon also said that Johnston admitted he had weapons and drugs in his car which led deputies to search the car after obtaining a search warrant.
Both were arrested at Knights Inn Motel and taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.
