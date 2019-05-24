Impatient driver hits, kills geese crossing SC street, witness says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WYFF) - A woman is in disbelief after watching a truck plow through a family of Geese on Pelham Road near I-85 on Wednesday morning.
Vicky McClain said she was on her way to work when she and several other drivers stopped for a flock of geese trying to cross four lanes of traffic.
"Normally they fly over, but because these are babies and they are new, they can't fly yet, so that is why they were crossing."
McClain said the geese almost made it, until a driver of a silver Ford F-150 decided to run them over.
"They just had to get on the sidewalk and head down the hill. I mean literally seconds."
McClain said she couldn't believe it.
"I mean it literally broke my heart."
At least one adult and four goslings lay dead. And the driver was no where to be found.
A spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources said that Canada Geese are protected under Federal Law and killing one out of season could result in a minimum $480 fine.
If you know the driver involved in this incident, call SCDNR.
