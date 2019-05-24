How to beat the heat as temperatures continue to climb

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Triple-digit temperatures clearly can be dangerous and pose some major health risks if you plan on spending your holiday weekend outside.
There are warning signs from your body you’ll want to look out for. It may be a simple as feeling some cramps in major muscle groups like your arms, legs, or even stomach.
That’s caused by excessive loss of salt from the body, which is why it’s so important to hydrate.
It’s also important to know the difference between heat exhaustion and a heat stroke. For heat exhaustion, you could be faint or dizzy, have nausea or vomiting, or muscle cramps.
To help with this, you should get to a cooler place, drink water, and take a cool shower.
Heat stroke symptoms include a throbbing headache, a body temperature above 103, and the loss of consciousness.
“About a week ago in the 90s, I got a flat tire and it was just so hot and no one had water. You know, anxiety starts to trigger, you get light-headed, and stars and all that stuff. I’m hoping with the 100s, we can all stay cool and hydrated during that time.”
As temperatures start to climb, it’s also important to think about your pets as if they are people.
Heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid pulse, unsteadiness, vomiting, and bright red gums are all signs that your pet may be suffering from heat exhaustion.
To prevent your pet from getting to that point, you want to remember to keep your furry ones hydrated, in shaded areas, and out of parked cars.
Michael Kokernak, medical director at Pawmetto lifeline says if your pet gets over heated, “You can take a towel soak it in some cool water, wrap them in it, you can take some cold water, rubbing alcohol and gently rub their paw pads on the bottom of their paw pads with that and also just removing them from the heat.”
Kokernak said, if those tips don’t work, take your pet right to a veterinarian.
Here are three more quick points to beat the heat:
- Drink water - This may sound so obvious but staying hydrated is so important even on days that aren’t hot. Dehydration could be a KILLER.
- Wear loose-fitting clothing - Wearing lighter colors will also help to reflect the heat.
- Find Shade - Shaded areas can sometimes “feel” about 20°F cooler than areas that are sunny!
