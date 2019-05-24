FIRST ALERT: Get ready for the hottest weather of the year (so far) this weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stay cool this weekend! We’re tracking the hottest weather of the year so far as we move through your Memorial Day Weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
· Alert Days are posted from Saturday through Wednesday because of the intense heat.
· We’re expecting high temperatures near 100 degrees through your Memorial Day Weekend. Heat index values will be between 100 and 102. Plan ahead to stay cool and safe in the heat!
· More 90s are expected next week.
· A slightly better chance of rain arrives by next weekend.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Friday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be warm and muggy. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
High pressure will continue to dominate our weather over the next several days with little to no rain ahead.
Alert Days are posted from Saturday through Wednesday because of the intense heat. We’re expecting high temperatures near 100 degrees, and because of the humidity, it will likely feel much hotter (with heat index values up to 102 degrees).
It’s also a holiday weekend, so a lot of us will be outdoors in the heat Saturday, Sunday and Monday. So, plan ahead. Drink plenty of water, find some shade and take a lot of breaks. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies Saturday through Wednesday.
Get ready for more heat weather through next week. We’re expecting highs in the mid to upper 90s by the middle to end of the week. A few showers and storms could develop by next weekend.
Pollen Count: (Grasses, Hickory)
Saturday: Moderate
Sunday: Moderate to High
Monday: Moderate to High
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Warm. Low temperatures in the lower 70s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid. Highs near 100.
Alert Day Monday (Memorial Day): Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid. Highs near 101.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid. Highs near 101.
Alert Day Wednesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid. Highs near 100.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. More Heat and Humidity. Highs in the upper 90s.
Friday: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower (20%). Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
