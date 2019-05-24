First Alert Forecast: Record heat possible this Memorial Day holiday weekend!

First Alert For Saturday – Tuesday As a HOT Holiday Weekend Is Ahead
Strong High pressure will dominate the forecast for several days. This will allow for the hottest temperatures of the year (In fact for a number of years as we could see record Highs the next few days) Our first heat wave of the season will keep us between 98 – 101 degrees for the holiday weekend into early next week.
Heat Index could reach 102-103 however, the air is fairly dry. Meaning, it will be Hot and Humid however, not so much humidity that we have a serious Heat Index of concern. Since the air is dry, not expecting much in the way of rain. There will be a renegade shower/storm each day, still keeping the rain chance less than 20% throughout much of the week.
High pressure looks to break by the end of next week. This would allow more moisture into the state and more widespread late afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Again, heat will be the BIG issue. If you are traveling anywhere around the Southeast (all but the Mountains) you won’t be able to escape the heat as widespread upper 90s to lower 100s will be expected.
Plan accordingly this Memorial Day weekend if you have any outdoor activities.
Weather Highlights:
- HOT! Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 90s today
- VERY HOT the Memorial Day Weekend Highs 99 – 101 degrees.
- Near record high temperatures could be reached and surpassed over the next several days
- Heat Index, what it “Feels like” 99-103 degrees.
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs middle to upper 90s
Tonight: Clear. Lows middle 70s
First Alert Saturday - Tuesday: Mostly sunny. HOT! Highs 99 – 101 degrees.
