2 Clemson players lose NCAA drug test appeal, will not play 2019 season

CLEMSON, S.C. (WYFF) - Two Clemson football players suspended after failing drug tests have lost their NCAA appeal and will not be eligible for the 2019 football season, their attorney said Friday.
Tight end Braden Galloway and offensive lineman Zach Giella continue to assert they have no knowledge of how the banned drug Ostarine entered their bodies, attorney Bob Ariail said in a statement.
Galloway, Giella and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence were suspended by the NCAA on Dec. 27 after traces of the banned steroid were found in their urine during a drug test on Dec. 20, officials said.
Lawrence no longer attends the school and went on to be a first-round 2019 NFL draft pick for the New York Giants.
The three players all were barred from playing in the College Football Playoffs.
"The student-athletes repeatedly have stated that they have no knowledge of how Ostarine entered their bodies," Ariail said. "Their assertions were confirmed by a polygraph examination taken by each. Both student-athletes had negative test results for prohibited substances in multiple urine drug screens in April and October of 2018, just before their positive December 2018 test, and again in both January and February of 2019, just after the December positive test."
A statement from Clemson Athletics released Friday said the school continues to support Galloway and Giella.
The statement reads:
"We are disappointed in the results of the appeal and continue to believe our student-athletes did not knowingly ingest any banned substances. The Athletic Department takes seriously its role in the education, testing and enforcement of supplement and performance-enhancing substances. We will continue to adhere to best practices with respect to supplement use by student-athletes and support the position of the NCAA in its testing for PEDs.
"Student-athletes at Clemson have taken 329 tests for PEDs since 2014, and all results have been negative except for the trace amounts found during the December 2018 tests. The two current student-athletes were tested prior to the December test, including in April and October of 2018 and again in January and February of 2019, and results came back negative for PEDs. Clemson maintains a rigorous education and testing program, and all supplements are reviewed with Clemson Athletics Nutrition and Sports Medicine as well as the Clemson Compliance Office prior to approval for usage to ensure that no banned substances are included in the products.
“In compliance with the Family Educational Rights & Privacy Act, Clemson is not authorized to discuss further details of the appeal. Any further questions regarding the appeal should be directed to the student-athletes’ representation.”
You can read the full NCAA statement below:
