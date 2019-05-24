Carowinds announces military discounts throughout the summer

“Knowing well the potential dangers in the work, an extraordinary brand of men and women step up to preserve our freedom, a cause greater than self. Carowinds celebrates America’s best by offering what we do best: a full day of pure AMAZING with thrilling rides, super-fast water slides and ginormous waves, never-ending laughs and memories to last a lifetime. During our Military Days, we honor our courageous servicemembers and their families by providing free military tickets and exceptional military discounts," the amusement park says.