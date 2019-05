UPDATE: We've added #AMBERAlert suspect Matias Martinez to our Most Wanted list. There is now a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his arrest.



Martinez is 37, stands 5'11", and weighs 185 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.



Spot him? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/xLui1QJMsF