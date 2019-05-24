Activities to enjoy this Memorial Day weekend in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you do not plan on traveling this Memorial Day weekend and you’re sticking around Columbia, there are a few activities that you can enjoy.
For baseball fans, the Fireflies are hosting Greenville at 7:05 p.m on May 24. For plant fanatics, Ivy House is hosting a DIY succulent bar from 1 p.m.-5 p.m. on May 26. Tin Roof is celebrating Memorial Day with a Memorial Day Bash starting at 8 p.m. For the yoga enthusiasts and goat lovers in the area, Fit Columbia will have yoga with baby goats at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on May 26.
The City of Columbia’s recreational swim season starts Memorial Day weekend as well. Here’s a list of pools and splash pads that will be open this holiday weekend.
Maxcy Gregg Pool, 1655 Park Circle
- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Greenview Pool, 6700 David Street
- Friday from 1 to 5:45 p.m.
- Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m.
Fees (both Maxcy Gregg and Greenview pools)
Per visit: $3 (ages 12 and under), $4 (ages 13 and over)
Season tickets (individuals): $80 (ages 12 and under), $120 (ages 13 and over)
Group passes (church, civic, camps, etc.): $100 (child), $140 (adults)
Swim Lessons: $35 per session
Splash Pad/Spray Pools Locations (Free and open to the public)
The following spray pools will be open from Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m., and closed on Sundays:
- Lorick Park - 1600 Lorick Ave.
- Pinehurst Park - 2300 Pinehurst Rd.
The following spray pools will be open from Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. and will be closed on Saturdays and Sundays:
- Edisto Discovery Park - 1914 Wiley St.
- Emily Douglas Park - 2500 Wheat St.
- Heathwood Park - 800 Abelia Rd.
- Melrose Park - 1500 Fairview Rd.
- Sims Park - 3500 Duncan St.
- St. Anna's Park - 1315 Liberty Hill Ave.
The following spray pools will be available upon request:
- *Mays Park - 4100 Trenholm Rd.
- *Pacific Park - 200 Wayne St.
Drew Park splash pad located at 2101 Walker Solomon Way will operate the following hours:
- Monday-Saturday from 12-8 p.m.; Closed on Sundays
The spray pad at Roy Lynch Park, 900 Abbeville St., is user-operated and is available during the park’s operating hours from sunrise to sunset.
