Spartanburg man sentenced to 15 years for child pornography  

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -A Spartanburg man guilty of child pornography and voyeurism is going to prison for 15 years.
Oscar Brogdon, Jr., 66, pleaded guilty on May 22 to nine counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 2nd Degree and one count of Voyeurism in front of Judge Mark Hayes in Spartanburg County. In July 2017, Special Investigator Kevin Atkins with the Attorney General’s Office found a user requesting child pornography files on the internet.
Upon determining the location of the request, a search warrant was issued for Brogdon’s home. After forensically examining the items, Chris Bomar with the Attorney General’s Office found over 40,000 files of child pornography. A large amount of these images had been altered by placing the faces of children known to the defendant over children’s faces in child pornography he had obtained from the internet. The defendant placed his face in some of these images as if he was performing the sexual acts on those children.
“All child pornography cases are abominable, but this case is particularly unnerving,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said.
The forensic examination also revealed that cameras had been set up in the defendant’s bedroom and bathroom where he had filmed children and adults undressing. All of this behavior appears to have occurred since 2003.
Brogdon received a sentence of five years on the Voyeurism charge, to be followed by a consecutive 10 years on one of the Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 2nd Degree, charges. The other Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, 2nd degree, charges will run concurrently. In total, Brogdon was sentenced to 15 years and was given credit for his time on home detention. Upon release he will have to register as a sex offender.
