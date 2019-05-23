Spartanburg man sentenced to 15 years for child pornography  

Upon determining the location of the request, a search warrant was issued for Brogdon’s home. After forensically examining the items, Chris Bomar with the Attorney General’s Office found over 40,000 files of child pornography. A large amount of these images had been altered by placing the faces of children known to the defendant over children’s faces in child pornography he had obtained from the internet. The defendant placed his face in some of these images as if he was performing the sexual acts on those children.