Richland One officials: Threat at Hand Middle unfounded, school in session

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland School District One officials have reached out to parents on Thursday morning to inform them of an unfounded threat against Hand Middle School.
However, WIS has received word that parents were at the school to pick up their children despite reports of the threats being false.
Richland One officials said parents were called saying there was a threat made against the school. However, officials determined the threat was unfounded and school will remain in session and proceed as normal. The Columbia Police Department also confirmed there was no threat.
Karen York with Richland One said parents were not instructed to pick up their children.
