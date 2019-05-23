Report: SC ranked 6th for most dangerous state for Memorial Day travel

ASecure Life also provided safety tips for driving for Memorial Day such as taking care when driving at night, slowing down while driving, wear a seatbelt, don’t drive impaired and drive defensively. According to a 2018 AAA report, there will be nearly 2 million additional travelers over Memorial Day weekend and travel delays on major roads are expected to be up to three times longer than normal, with the busiest days being Thursday and Friday (May 23-24).