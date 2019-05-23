Motorcyclist dies in collision in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that happened Wednesday night in Lexington County.
According to officials, the crash occurred on U.S. Highway 21 near Old Wire Road. The motorcyclist was traveling on U.S. Highway 21 when a Ford pickup truck attempted to cross over at an intersection and hit the motorcycle.
Officials said the motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene of the crash.
The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.
