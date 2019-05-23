Lexington-Richland 5 announces optional lottery process for students impacted by enrollment freeze

CHAPIN, S.C. (WIS) - District leaders are offering a possible solution if your student is affected by the recent enrollment freeze in Lexington-Richland Five.
According to the district, an enrollment freeze was enacted at Chapin Elementary and Lake Murray Elementary schools due to the growing student population that resulted from new growth and development in the area.
The district is having an optional lottery for available seats. However, in a letter provided by the district, this opportunity will only be provided to students currently reassigned to other schools due to Phase I and Phase II of the enrollment freeze, which were implemented January 22, 2018, and January 22, 2019, respectively.
The action was taken to allow class sizes to remain at acceptable levels and not overload instructional programs. School District Five’s Board of Trustees approved the optional lottery during its meeting on May 20.
“In School District Five, we review and monitor enrollment throughout the school year. Because of that process, we were able to identify a limited number of available seats for the upcoming school year at both Chapin Elementary and Lake Murray Elementary schools,” said Chief Planning and Administration Officer Dr. Michael Harris. “If parents are not interested in participating in the lottery, no action is required and their child will remain in the school they currently attend.”
A question that comes right to mind for parents — will this increase class sizes?
Harris said that will not be the case, as spots will be limited.
Another big question from both residents and parents: rather than implementing an enrollment freeze, why wouldn’t the district just re-draw attendance lines?
Dr. Harris said it’s to minimize the number of times students will be rezoned.
“When the new school is built, we will be reviewing that. The school district will embark upon attendance lines, so that particular time, we think is most appropriate to re-draw lines and to then engage families than having to shift should that be the case,” Dr. Harris said. “But in the meantime in the interim period, this lottery and our random lottery opportunity is a way to be mindful of the concerns that families and communities have expressed and to be as family friendly as we possibly can.”
Taylor Rider has a daughter in third grade who attends Lake Murray Elementary. She is among the group of parents who are thankful for the lottery.
“The freeze was a sigh of relief to a lot of families in the Lake Murray and Chapin School District,” Rider said. “We were really really busting at the seams.”
Rider agrees this is a temporary step in the right direction.
“You’ve got these class sizes that now have dropped because students have moved away. We’ve got room and those teachers want those classrooms filled to what is deemed appropriate,” Rider said. “ I think, if we didn’t have the lottery, there would be outrage on the other side. Why aren’t you filling these seats?”
Others, who live in the area, like Juli Booth, said the freeze and lottery raise concerns for those who may try to move to the area.
“Another thing we don’t understand is why the lottery would just be open to people who had been impacted by the freeze because it is affecting all of us as taxpayers,” Booth said. “If we try to sell our houses, those people would not be allowed to enter the lottery.”
Michelle Nalley has been a realtor in the Chapin area for 13 years.
In a recent multiple listings report, it shows closed homes sales — not including waterfront homes -- are down 18.3% year to date in the Chapin area.
The year to date compared the months of January-April 2018 to January-April 2019.
Looking at just the month of April 2018 to 2019, the report shows the number of closed sales is down 19.4%.
“My opinion is that’s due to dual elementary school enrollment freezes because we’re missing that market of people who have children ages 2 to 8 who when looking for homes, are looking for strong schools, which Chapin obviously has, but it’s hard for them to make a decision to move to Chapin not knowing where their child is going to go to elementary school,” Nalley said.
“We want to remind our community that the enrollment freeze is a temporary solution to overcrowding while we continue to work towards building a new school in the Chapin area,” School District Five Superintendent Dr. Christina Melton said. “We want to be as family-friendly and student-centered as possible, and we feel the lottery allows us to do that.”
District leaders said parents should expect a letter in the mail outlining the optional lottery.
No word yet on the number of open spots available.
Learn more about the current enrollment freeze at Chapin Elementary and Lake Murray Elementary schools by visiting this link.
