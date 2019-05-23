LCSD: Pair wanted in connection with vehicle theft

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department are looking for two persons of interest wanted for stealing a vehicle from a home.
Officials said the incident happened in the Emmanuel Creek neighborhood between April 18-19.
Both persons of interest, who were captured on video surveillance, were wearing dark-colored, long-sleeved tops at the time.
If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372) or visiting www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or www.p3tips.com and click on the “submit a tip” tab. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.
