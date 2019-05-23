Late-night fire damages Irmo home

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire that happened at an Irmo home late Wednesday night.
Crews from the Columbia Fire Department and the Irmo Fire District made their way out to a home on Barger Circle just after 11 p.m. Wednesday to put out the flames. Firefighters arrived to find one side of the home fully on fire.
Officials said there were six people in the home who were able to get out safely. The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the family.
The fire remains under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.
