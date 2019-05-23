Irmo Town Council vote upholds the possibility of low-income housing coming to Lake Murray Blvd

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - A low-income housing development could be on its way to Irmo after the town council voted against an ordinance that would have prevented developers from building residential units in a general commercial zoning area.
The property in question is in the wooded area right behind Moes and Smashburger restaurants on Lake Murray Boulevard.
The proposal has been the big talk in Irmo for weeks, with some folks saying the area needs affordable housing, while others argue that traffic is already bad enough on Lake Murray Boulevard.
Some say they just don’t want a low-income development in the area.
Things got tense at the council meeting as leaders made the decision not to approve the ordinance that would have reduced the amount of residential units a developer could build in general commercial zoning.
“You’re putting this entire town at risk, that’s what you’re doing” councilman Mark Pouliot shouted at councilman Barry Walker.
Walker wrote the ordinance, initially wanting to stop all residential building in general commercial zoning.
Knowing he most likely wouldn’t get the votes to support that, Walker says he tried to compromise, and reduce the maximum number of allowed residential units from 16 to 7 per acre in that zoning.
On its third reading, that compromise wasn’t successful.
“You can say it’s not about low income but you’ve said it twice,” Mayor Hardy King said to Walker, referring to a social media post. “That’s what you said.”
We asked Councilman Walker if the ordinance change was being proposed because the development was low-income. He replied, “Not at all. We have plenty of areas in Irmo to build multi-family housing. Whether it’s low income or high-income, it doesn’t matter. We have areas to build apartments. We just didn’t think it made sense to build it in a general commercial area, especially in that density.”
During that meeting, Mayor Hardy King voiced concerns about potential lawsuits if they voted in favor of the ordinance.
After hours of discussion, the ordinance failed to go through, with only Walker voting in favor of that change.
Councilwoman Kathy Condom made one last statement before she voted against the proposal.
“Sometimes your vote is not what you think, but it’s what you have to do,” she said. “Bear that in mind, please.”
There’s another developer looking to potentially put residential units on Lake Murray Boulevard, just a few miles down the road from the site behind Moe’s. This location would be a parcel of land right across the street from Wendy’s, near Kroger.
Councilman Walker says he could re-submit that ordinance to try and reduce the residential unit max again but told WIS he already knows he doesn’t have the votes to push it through.
