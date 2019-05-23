FIRST ALERT: Intense heat on the way for your Memorial Day Weekend!

Alert Days are posted for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday because of the intense heat. We’re expecting high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100, and because of the humidity, it will likely feel much hotter (with heat index values 100 degrees or higher). It’s also a holiday weekend, so a lot of us will be outdoors in the heat. So, plan ahead. Drink plenty of water, find some shade and take a lot of breaks. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies Saturday through Tuesday.