FIRST ALERT: Intense heat on the way for your Memorial Day Weekend!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Prepare for some of the hottest weather of the year so far as we move through your holiday weekend.
First Alert Weather Headlines:
• Alert Days are posted from Saturday through Tuesday because of the intense heat.
• We’re expecting high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees through your Memorial Day Weekend. Heat index values will likely be in the triple digits, too. Plan ahead so you and your family can stay cool and safe in the heat!
• Ahead of the weekend, expect hot and humid weather for your Friday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.
• Rain chances will remain low over the next several days.
• More 90s are expected next week.
First Alert Weather Story:
As we move through your Thursday night, expect mostly clear skies. It will be warm and muggy. Low temperatures will be in the lower 70s.
High pressure will continue to control our weather over the next several days, giving way to some of the hottest weather we’ve seen so far this year.
On Friday, high temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 90s under mostly sunny skies.
Alert Days are posted for Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday because of the intense heat. We’re expecting high temperatures in the upper 90s to near 100, and because of the humidity, it will likely feel much hotter (with heat index values 100 degrees or higher). It’s also a holiday weekend, so a lot of us will be outdoors in the heat. So, plan ahead. Drink plenty of water, find some shade and take a lot of breaks. We’re expecting mostly sunny skies Saturday through Tuesday.
Get ready for more heat weather through next week. We’re expecting highs in the mid to upper 90s by the middle to end of the week. A few showers could develop by next weekend.
Pollen Count: (Grasses, Hickory, Oak)
Friday: Moderate
Saturday: Moderate to High
Sunday: Moderate to High
Tonight: Mostly Clear and Warm. Low temperatures in the lower 70s.
Friday: Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.
Alert Day Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 90s.
Alert Day Sunday: Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100.
Alert Day Monday (Memorial Day): Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100.
Alert Day Tuesday: Mostly Sunny. Hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 90s to near 100.
Wednesday: Partly Cloudy. Hot and Humid. Highs in the upper 90s.
Thursday: Partly Cloudy. More Heat and Humidity. Highs in the upper 90s.
