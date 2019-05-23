First Alert Forecast: Very HOT Holiday Weekend On The Way

The heat will be the BIG issue. If you are traveling anywhere around the Southeast (all but the Mountains) you won’t be able to escape the heat as widespread upper 90s to lower 100s will be expected. The only good news with this heat wave, is the humidity. It will not be as bad…yes, it will be HOT, and we’ll feel the heat however, the Heat Index will not be a big issue. We should start to break loose from the control of High pressure (somewhat) by the end of next week, this would allow for cooling afternoon showers and thunderstorms.