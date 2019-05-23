First Alert Forecast: Very HOT Holiday Weekend On The Way

Prepare For Several Days Of Oppressive Heat This Holiday Weekend
Strong High pressure will take hold of our weather over the next 7-10 days. Look for much hotter temperatures during this time with near or above record Highs for several days. High pressure will limit most if not all shower and thunderstorm activity during this time as well. The only exception is today in the Western/Northern Midlands with a very slight chance (less than 20%) of Isolated showers and thunderstorms.
The heat will be the BIG issue. If you are traveling anywhere around the Southeast (all but the Mountains) you won’t be able to escape the heat as widespread upper 90s to lower 100s will be expected. The only good news with this heat wave, is the humidity. It will not be as bad…yes, it will be HOT, and we’ll feel the heat however, the Heat Index will not be a big issue. We should start to break loose from the control of High pressure (somewhat) by the end of next week, this would allow for cooling afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
Plan accordingly this Memorial Day weekend if you have any outdoor activities.
Weather Highlights:
- HOT! Temperatures will be in the middle 90s today
- VERY HOT Friday through early next week. Highs 99 – 101 degrees.
- Near record high temperatures could be reached and surpassed over the next several days
Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs middle 90s
Tonight: Clear. Lows lower 70s
Friday- Tuesday: Mostly sunny. HOT! Highs 99 – 101 degrees.
