CCSD staff member recovering from concussion after being attacked by student

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is investigating after they said two staff members, one of whom suffered a concussion, were injured at Liberty Hill Academy on Wednesday morning.
A student at the program is now facing charges of third degree assault and battery, according to an incident report. The student’s name has not been released because of his age.
Liberty Hill Academy is the Charleston County School District’s K-8 alternative program and day treatment center.
Police responded to the facility at approximately 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, the report states. The staff member told police she was checking in a busload of students when the juvenile suspect ran outside the building in an attempt to “go after” another student he had previously assaulted. Staff members escorted the student to class and the staff member attempted to block the child from going after the student.
Once inside the facility, the victim said the boy sat down near another classroom door as he “threatened to assault and kill staff members,” the report states. The victim told police the boy then approached her and she attempted to grab his arms but that he head-butted and punched her in the face.
Police say they reviewed surveillance footage of the incident and were able to corroborate the victim’s account of the incident.
The reporting officer said footage showed the boy approaching the victim, “and without hesitation, he jumped in the air propelling his head towards her face area,” and said when she tried to regain control, the boy “swung and hit her on top and side of her head.”
Live 5 News obtained an email that was sent on Wednesday evening to school board members about the incident. The email said that one of the teachers involved has a concussion and memory loss because of the incident.
The email said a fifth grader was attempting to attack another student when a staff member intervened.
“He then punched her in the face and head-butted her,” the email read.
A second teacher was also bitten by the student.
In a statement from the district, district officials said the staff members were injured when they were trying to prevent students from fighting.
The email sent to board members said the staff member who was head-butted was taken to the emergency room and was reportedly incoherent and suffering from memory loss.
The email said the incident was coded as an aggravated assault and law enforcement was notified.
The district sent the following statement about the incident:
There was an incident Wednesday morning (May 22) at Liberty Hill Academy where two adult staff members were injured as they intervened to prevent a student altercation. School and district officials are investigating the incident in cooperation with law enforcement and will take appropriate action as needed according to District protocol.
Live 5 News previously uncovered that dozens of teachers were injured on school grounds. Those injuries range from crushing to respiratory disorders. Incidents include staff members getting punched in the face by students, headbutted or getting dragged by their hair by a student.
