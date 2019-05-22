Sumter County Sherriff’s Office charges man and woman in connection with stolen items

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sumter County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man and woman with breaking into a motor vehicle and larceny.
Amanda Powell, 39, and Jesse Preast, 32, were arrested on May 21 in Clarendon County, officials say.
According to authorities, both suspects will be charged with breaking into a motor vehicle and simple larceny, value of $2,000 or less.
The pair was identified after a reported theft from a vehicle on Twelve Bridges Road on May 5. The stolen items were valued at more than $200 and about $400 in damage was caused to the stolen vehicle.
Powell and Preast were to turn themselves in to authorities voluntarily on May 10, but failed to do so.
A magistrate judge set bond at $250,000 for both suspects because they are considered flight risks based on their recent attempts to avoid law enforcement.
