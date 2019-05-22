Summer break may lead to juvenile crimes, do you know what your kids are doing?

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - As summer break begins, deputies in Richland County have a warning, saying the extra free time, might lead to crimes caused by teens and children.
Already in the last few weeks, Columbia Police and Richland County deputies have investigated several crimes allegedly committed by juveniles.
In April, a juvenile was accused of shooting at Richland County deputies on Red Winds Court as they were serving an S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice pick-up order for a probation violation.
In early May, four juveniles were arrested by deputies after more than 45 cars were broken into at The Arbors at Windsor Lake apartment complex on Windsor Lake Boulevard.
Three of those juveniles were also connected to two attempted murder investigations, according to RCSD and CPD.
Last weekend, Columbia Police charged two 15 year-olds with armed robbery after they were accused of stealing money from a Subway on Sparkleberry Crossing.
We spoke with Torrean Sims, a former gang member who served time to understand why teens and children might fall into these patterns.
"Summer-time was the best time to pretty much get into things. You got a lot of armed robberies, a lot of break-ins, and that's because of boredom."
Sims, says he was released from federal prison in 2017 after serving 11 years.
He did not want to continue that way of life and says he sought help from the Midlands Fatherhood Coalition who provided resources that allowed Sims to turn his life around.
He now wants to make sure his children don't make the same mistakes he made. He also wants parents to be more aware.
"You got to start looking at these kid’s phones, see what type of text conversations that they having, see what's going on. As long as you ignoring them, they going to go find attention elsewhere," Sims said.
Sims adds, whether you are a “good” parent, or not if your child is spending time with friends who commit crimes, then that will reflect on your child.
"You can go home and be this person, but when you back in these streets with your friends, you a different person. If a child is with friends who fights every day and is in the gangs every day, eventually that’s what they going to do,” Sims said.
Juvenile Investigator Steffany Boyd, with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, points to parenting as a main factor.
“Be accountable for your kids, know where your kids are, know who your kid’s friends are, know what they’re doing on social media, how they’re going to plan out their day while you’re at work,” Boyd said.
Boyd also said there are several warning signs parents can look out for including:
- A trend your child wearing the same colors.
- Coming home with new clothes, or items that you did not buy them.
- A change in attitude, coming home at odd hours, or wanting to be called by a different name.
There are resources available for working parents and guardians that will give your children continued adult supervision during the summer.
The City of Columbia, Richland County Recreation Commission, Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and Lexington County Recreating & Aging Commission offer summer camps and summer activities for children and teens.
