Season ends for Gamecocks with loss to LSU at SEC tourney

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina fought valiantly to keep their tournament title hopes alive Tuesday night, but the Gamecocks weren’t able to hold off LSU in an 8-6 loss at the SEC Tournament.
After giving up an early run in the bottom of the first, South Carolina posted five runs in the top of the second including a RBI double by Chris Cullen to start the scoring rally.
Unfortunately for the Gamecocks, the Tigers would put three runs in the bottom of the fourth and two more in the bottom of the fifth.
USC was able to add one more run in the top of the eighth on a sacrifice fly by TJ Hopkins, but the offense would not be able to produce anything more.
Chris Cullen and Luke Berryhill each finished the night 1-for-4 at the plate with two RBIs each.
Devin Fontenot was the winning pitcher for LSU while Parker Coyne suffered the loss for the Gamecocks.
The Gamecocks finish the season with a 28-28 record.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.